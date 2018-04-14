Race Car Driver Helps with Surprise Gender Reveal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- A Knoxville family, in love with racing, entrusted the gender reveal of the baby they're expecting later this year to Race Car Driver McKenna Haase because they have a special bond with her.

“Well I met Kelli a few years ago when her mother had cancer and wanted to see one last race at Knoxville before she passed away. So I reached out to the Hall of Fame and they provided suite tickets and for the family to come down. So that’s how I met them,” Haase said.

She knew the gender of the baby before any of the family did.

“I opened the envelope so I’ve known the gender and nobody else knew until today so it was pretty nerve wracking and a big responsibility but it was also really special to be a part of it,” Haase said.

She said she got creative by putting the baby’s name Clauson Jace in blue on the wing.

“My mom was a huge racing fan. She raced and we grew up racing and so we wanted to include a racing name. And Bryan Clauson was one of her, she was one of Brian’s biggest fans and we wanted to do something different so we decided on Clauson for a boy,” Mother Kelli Sutton said.

Bryan Clauson died after a racing accident in 2016 and is beloved by the racing community.

Haase said this was a really special moment for her as well.

“Just to see how emotional they were knowing that this honors both their mom as well as BC was pretty special,” Haase said.

Now this family will see the Clauson name on the track this season.

“I think it’s just nice to see it. I don’t know, just special on the track for us, the baby. My mom can’t be here so it’s just nice to have something that I know she would be really passionate about and would love,” Sutton said.

The father-to-be said he is so excited to have another boy in the house.

“I can’t even put words to express how excited I am for all of this. All I know is for Nationals season, I’m not missing a day so I’m okay with that,” Father-to-be Cory Danielson said.

Sutton said the baby is due Aug. 24, but will be having it three weeks early just in time for the Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway.