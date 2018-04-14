West Des Moines Tire Drop-Off Helps Clean Up City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's trash may be another's treasure, but West Des Moines and the Metro Waste Authority say old tires aren't in this group.

"We are getting a lot of tires that have been picked up on the side of the road by people who have found them or left behind by a previous property owner," said Wayne Barrett, operations specialist at West Des Moines Public Works.

The City of West Des Moines's community tire drop-off is held once every spring and fall to help residents safely dispose of their used tires. Public works employees say all too often they see old tires littering the roadways, ditches, and areas throughout the community, making the areas unpleasant to look at.

"We get a lot of calls like that, appliances and tires that are dropped off. It is an ongoing thing for us to keep those areas picked up and it is a nuisance for us," said Barrett. "We are glad to get them. It makes our jobs easier and the city looks better."

The only tires that cannot be recycled include farm or tractor tires, solid tires like the ones used on lawnmowers, and bicycle tires. For a full list of areas where old tires can safely be dropped off, visit whereitshouldgo.com.