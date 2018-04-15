× Court Avenue Bridge Closing for Repairs on Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Court Avenue bridge in downtown Des Moines will be closed to all traffic for rehabilitation work.

The city says numerous repairs will be done to improve the bridge’s durability and appearance. Beginning April 16th, vehicles will be detoured to Walnut Street and pedestrians will have to use the Principal Riverwalk Red Bridge.

The Court Avenue Bridge, which was built in 1917 and last repaired in 2001, is expected to reopen for traffic in December with work completed early next year.