× Firefighters Battle Flames at Des Moines Apartment Complex

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a report of flames at an apartment complex in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., crews were called to the 2200 block of Stanton Avenue. The Des Moines Fire Department responded with four pumper trucks and five ladder trucks to help put out the flames.

Two people were hospitalized, but it is currently unclear whether this was due to smoke inhalation or as a result of people on upper floors jumping out of windows to escape the fire. The extent of the damage to the building has not yet been determined; officials hope to have an approximation by Monday.

The road remains blocked off as firefighters work to put out hot spots.