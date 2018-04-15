× Funeral Services for Lincoln High Student Killed in Car Accident Scheduled for Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The funeral for a Lincoln High School student who lost his life in a car accident last weekend will be held on Monday.

Services for Malik Rucker are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Lincoln Rail Academy located at 1000 Porter Avenue in Des Moines.

Rucker was known for being incredibly athletic and played basketball, football, and golf for Lincoln. He died last Sunday when the car he was in rolled several times and entered a ditch on Highway 5 on the bridge over Highway 28. The Iowa State Patrol says his father–the driver–lost control because the road was icy. His father survived.

Rucker was 18 years old.