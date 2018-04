Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa -- One of the teens charged in setting a historic Madison County bridge on fire will be sentenced on Monday.

Joel Davil, 18, took a plea deal pleading guilty to second degree arson in February. Investigators say Davis, along with two other teens, set the Cedar Bridge on fire in April of 2017.

Alivia Bergmann pleaded guilty to second degree arson; her sentencing is set for May 7th. Alex Hoff will be sentenced later this month for his role in the arson.