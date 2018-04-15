The Insiders: April 15th Edition, Changing the Statehouse Environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A video of former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix kissing a lobbyist in a Des Moines bar led to his resignation, and how the position has been filled.

Dix had already faced some bipartisan criticism for the way he handled the firing of Kirsten Anderson, who was sexually harassed on the job. Then, the #MeToo movement helped highlight sexual harassment many women face in everyday life.

Annette Sweeney, a Republican, has now been elected to replace Dix in the Senate.

Governor Reynolds required employees to take sexual harassment awareness training, but has it helped change the environment within state government? Republican Representative Ashley Hinson and Democratic Senator Rita Hart join Political Director Dave Price to discuss this subject.