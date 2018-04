Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Tuesday is the final day state lawmakers can get their daily expenses check for the legislative session.

It's the unofficial deadline to end the session, but they won't be finished. One item left is final agreement on a plan that would direct $16 billion to schools.

Ashley Hinson is a Republican representative from Marion, and Rita Hart is a Democratic senator from Wheatland. They both joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio to discuss the education plan.