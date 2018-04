Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Right to die, death with dignity, compassionate choices, physician-assisted suicide--these are all names for the practice of doctors legally prescribing medications that could help terminally ill patients die.

This is legal in five other states when a person has less than six months to live, and the subject came up at a health care forum with Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell. He said he believes it's a topic Iowans should discuss.