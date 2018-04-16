× After Being ‘Stolen’ Last Week, Des Moines Singer Hoping to Stay in ‘The Voice’ Competition

HOLLYWOOD, California — Last week, Sharane Calister said goodbye to NBC’s The Voice, then said hello again as she was saved from elimination at the last second.

On Monday night, the Des Moines native will be back on the air hoping to make the most of her second chance. After losing a battle to a fellow Team Alicia member, she was instantly picked up by judge Adam Levine.

The live performances begin on The Voice on Monday from 7-9 p.m. on Channel 13.