Altoona Officer Helps With Surprise Proposal

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Altoona police pulled over a man, but they they never intended to give him a ticket.

Justin McConnell was stopped last week. Officer Meola had him step out and move to the back of the truck, and then went to question Justin's girlfriend, Brandi. Officer Meola told her that Justin's name and truck came back as suspicious, and brought Brandi to the back of the truck.

Instead of getting in trouble, though, Brandi got engaged!

"There's something I should say. I love you more than anything in this world. You know I love a good joke, and I had to get one more in before we make it official," said Justin, getting down on one knee to pop the question.

Justin posted the video on social media, thanking the Altoona Police Department for helping with the engagement. He wrote, "She puts up with me every single day and even after putting her through this, she still agreed to marry me! I'm feeling pretty lucky!"