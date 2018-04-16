Cold Temperatures Adding to Ag Concerns for Iowa Farmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's ag economy is already struggling under the weight of new tariffs and more being threatened. Now, the weather is adding to concerns.

On Sunday, farmers were given the green light to begin planting corn and soybeans by the Federal Crop Insurance Program. However, their tractors remain parked.

The general rule of thumb is soil temperature needs to be about 50 degrees for corn and soybeans to be planted. A statewide report on Monday showed temperatures ranging somewhere between 30 and 38 degrees across the state, so farmers aren't out in the fields yet.