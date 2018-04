Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Court Avenue Bridge is now closed for construction.

This construction, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year, is going to overlap with the Locust Street Bridge construction in August.

Jen Fletcher with Des Moines Parks and Recreation said due to all of the bridge construction, Simon Estes Amphitheater will be closed in 2019 and 2020.

Crews also started work in Clive on the Greenbelt Trail between 114th Street and 100th Street.