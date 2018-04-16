× Court Avenue Bridge Closes For Rehabilitation Work

DES MOINES, Iowa – Court Avenue bridge will be closed starting Monday morning for rehabilitation work.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. the city of Des Moines will close Water Street to East 1st Street.

Assistant City Manager Pam Cooksey said the bridge was built back in 1917 and last had some railing work done in 2001.

“There is no immediate safety concerns. There is a long-term, I mean structural integrity and stuff. The historic bridge is pretty significant structurally so it’s not…we don’t have a safety issue…but we do want to address it before there is a safety issue,” Cooksey said.

The bridge will have its sidewalks and joints replaced, repairs to the concrete beams, improving its appearance and structural repairs.

Cooksey said the bridge will be closed until December 2018, but doesn’t think it will affect traffic.

“From a traffic stand point not just from a volume. From a localized convenience factor of people in their normal routes continuing across the river from east to west or west to east, it is going to be an inconvenience,” Cooksey said.

The city is directing traffic to Walnut Street and pedestrians will use the Principal Riverwalk Red Bridge.

Cooksey said beginning in August both the Locust Bridge and Court Avenue bridge will be shutdown.

“Locust Street is a complete replacement, just like Grand. Court Avenue is a rehabilitation, Locust and Grand were replacements. Locust will follow a schedule that is pretty much a two-year shadow of what Grand was,” Cooksey said.

Cooksey said the Grand Avenue bridge should be completed by the end of summer.