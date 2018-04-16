× Deadline to File Taxes or Request Extension on Tuesday

IOWA — There’s just one day left to file federal taxes.

Anyone who needs additional time to file can request a tax extension, which will allow an extra six months. However, an extension won’t give you additional time to pay your tax bill if you owe money.

If you owe the IRS, you should file your return as soon as possible, even if you can’t pay immediately. After filing, payment plans can be set up to pay off the amount you owe.

Visit irs.gov for information on how to file extensions or establish a payment plan.