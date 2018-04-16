DMACC Students Get Hands-On Experience at Mock Accident Scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- First responders were called to a major accident scene at the DMACC campus in Ankeny on Monday, but it was all part of a drill.

Students from eight different DMACC programs took part in the large-scale mock accident scene. The students learned about how all of their different training can converge in one scene, from helping the injured to investigating a crash scene.

The Clive EMS loaned the school an ambulance for the drill. DMACC says this annual scenario provides invaluable training to students before they find their first jobs and face these scenes in real life.