Field of Dreams Sees Repairs After January Vandalism

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Recent weather may not have made conditions outside ideal for landscaping, but one field in Iowa was getting some needed repairs on Monday.

In January, police say a man drove through the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville. The trip over the baseball diamond tore up the sod and destroyed the sprinkler system. Baseball players from across the state, some from minor leagues, and others still in school worked together to help fix the field.

“It’s like an instant connection. You can go up and talk. Were all here for the same goal. Its pretty special,” said one volunteer. “The silver lining to a bad situation with vandalism is that everyone realizes how important this is and how hard we will work to save it to make sure it’s here for generations to come.”

The tools and materials used to repair the field were donated by local landscaping businesses.