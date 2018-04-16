× Hearing Monday for Indianola Daycare Provider Charged in Injury to Child

INDIANOLA, Iowa – An Indianola daycare provider accused of seriously injuring a child in her care is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Thirty-four-year-old Heather McKasson is charged with child endangerment, willful injury, and assault.

Police say the charges stem from a serious injury to a one-year-old child she was caring for last October. Emergency medical crews were called to the daycare on a report of a child in distress. They child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

Investigators believe McKasson is responsible for the injuries to the child.

McKasson was arrested April 5th but has been released from custody after posting bond.