Investigators Asking for Pictures, Videos to Help Locate La Porte City Teen

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Search crews say they are 90% certain a missing 16-year old is not in a creek they’ve been searching for more than a week.

Jake Wilson of La Porte City was reported missing on April 8th after the teen with autism told his family he was going to Wolf Creek. Volunteers and authorites searched the land and water to find Jake, but there is still no sign of him.

Operations are now being scaled back. Investigators are asking everyone who took pictures or video in La Porte City last Saturday to send them to authorities. That information can help them better understand what happened the night Jake was reported missing.