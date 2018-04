Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY - The Centennial boys soccer team is off to a great start, 5-0, with 3 wins over ranked teams. The Jaguars are ranked 3rd in Class 3A.

Centennial started the season ranked 11th, but they've vaulted 8 spots in just 2 weeks.

The goal for the Jags is a trip to state, a place they haven't been in 3 years.