× Masseur in Clive Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Clients

CLIVE, Iowa – Police have arrested a masseur they say sexually abused one client and tried to sexually abuse another.

Twenty-six-year-old Gage Bauer of Altoona was arrested Monday by Clive Police. He is charged with assault with intent to commit sex abuse and third degree sexual abuse.

Investigators say Bauer operates “Mr. Massage Iowa” at 8527 University Blvd, Suite 5, in Clive.

The arrest came after two women contacted police about inappropriate sexual contact during massages they had scheduled. One of the victims was an adult female and the other was a 17-year-old female.

Bauer is being held in the Polk County Jail.