Police: Man Arrested at Oskaloosa Walmart Had Explosive Device on Him

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man faces serious charges after police say they found an explosive on him during an arrest.

Jeremy Barton is charged with possession of incendiary or explosive device, three counts of theft, and ongoing criminal conduct among other charges.

Officers were called to Walmart Sunday night on the report of a theft and they took Barton into custody.

During a search, officers found a cylinder object wrapped in black tape. The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined it was an offensive weapon and disposed of it.

There’s no word on what was inside the object.

Police say Barton was involved with several thefts recently at the Walmart. He remains the Mahaska County Jail.