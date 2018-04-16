× Probation for One of the Teens Who Set Cedar Bridge on Fire

WINTERSET, Iowa — One of the teens accused of setting an historic Madison County bridge on fire was sentenced to probation and given a fine.

The judge gave 18-year-old Joel Davis a deferred judgement, meaning if he successfully completes the five-year term of probation the conviction will be wiped from his record. Davis was also ordered to pay a $1,000 civil fine, court costs, and restitution for the burned bridge.

Davis pleaded guilty to second degree arson for his role in the April 2017 fire that destroyed the Cedar Bridge in Madison County.

Before being sentenced, Davis expressed his deepest apologies to the court and took responsibility for his actions.

“This past year has given me ample time to reflect over my life and where I let my own ignorance have more power over the morals and disciplines I grew up with thanks to my parents,” Davis said.

Investigators say Davis along with two other teens set the Cedar Bridge on fire in April of 2017. Nineteen-year-old Alivia Bergmann of Des Moines pleaded guilty to second degree arson. Her sentencing is set for May 7th.

Eighteen-year-old Alex Hoff of West Des Moines will be sentenced later this month for his role in the arson.