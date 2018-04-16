× Simon Estes Amphitheater to Close for Two Seasons

DES MOINES, Iowa — Work on the Locust Street Bridge will force a popular downtown attraction to be closed.

The Des Moines Register reports the Simon Estes Amphitheater will be closed for the summer of 2019 and 2020 event seasons. The temporary closure is because of the construction project to replace the downtown Locust Street Bridge set to begin in August. The construction will make the amphitheater–located on the Des Moines River between Locust and Walnut Streets–unsafe for events, according to Des Moines Parks and Recreation officials.

No events will take place while construction is happening. The closure does not impact booked 2018 Nitefall on the River shows.