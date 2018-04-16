× SoundOFF: Decorah EagleCam Poop Edition

You never know what will happen on SoundOFF — and that was doubly true Sunday night. Keith Murphy’s travel woes meant “Iowa Nice Guy” Scott Siepker was filling in and there was also a surprise to close the show.

The Decorah Eagles’ nest cam by the Raptor Resource Project has been a staple on SoundOFF for years but the usual view doesn’t involve much action. The eagles are usually sleeping at that time of night, and viewers get to enjoy a serene look-in at the nest. Not Sunday night though as one of the three eaglets had its SoundOFF debut and made sure it was a memorable one.

It’s bathroom humor for sure, but what else can you expect from live TV and SoundOFF.

Check out the poop with John Sears and Scott Siepker. Keith is going to be so disappointed he missed this.