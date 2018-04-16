× WHO-HD Earns 8 Eric Sevaried Awards For Journalism Excellence

April 16, 2018

Station honored with 5 First Place trophies and 3 Awards of Merit

Channel 13 News earns First Place for Newscast, Weather, General Reporting, Writing and more

WHO-HD Weather Team earns First Place for the 4th time in 5 years

Most MBJA Awards earned by any station in Iowa

DES MOINES, IA – WHO-HD was the big winner at this weekend’s Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association awards gala bringing home 8 Eric Sevareid Awards…the most of any station in Iowa. The accolades included 5 First Place and 3 Awards of Merit in the Medium Market-Television category. The awards were presented Saturday night in Bloomington, MN.

The Channel 13 Weather Team with Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson and meteorologists Jeriann Ritter, Megan Salois, Brett McIntyre and Amber Alexander earned 1st place for weather excellence for the fourth time in five years. Today in Iowa Anchor and station veteran Andy Fales won his 4th consecutive First Place award in Broadcast Writing and another First Place award in the Soft Feature category. WHO-HD’s Political Director Dave Price took home First Place honors in General Reporting with his State Legislature inspired story “Republican majority Powers Through Agenda.” And, Channel 13 News at Six earned Best Newscast accolades with coverage of the massive Plaza Lanes fire last December.

“I’m humbled by the quality of work the men and women of Channel 13 News continue to achieve,” said WHO-HD News Director Rod Peterson. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continues to be recognized not only by our incredible viewers but also by their peers. I am proud to work with them every day.”

