Two Eastern Iowa Children Found Safe Following Amber Alert

TORONTO, Iowa — An Amber Alert involving the abduction of two children from eastern Iowa has been cancelled.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety two boys were taken from the Clinton County town of Toronto late Monday night.

The two boys taken were 4-year-old Bryson Milroy and 2-year-old Braxton Milroy. The suspect in the kidnapping is 27-year-old Taylor Jason Milroy.

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday the Amber Alert twitter account posted that the alert was cancelled.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the boys were found safe and the male suspect, Taylor Milroy, was taken into custody.

No other details have been released.