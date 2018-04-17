× Applications Re-Opened for Schools to Receive Free Water Bottle Filling Station

JOHNSTON, Iowa – One not-for-profit organization donates water bottle filling stations to schools across the state and is seeing results in its first three months.

Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation gave 54 schools the new filling station to encourage students to stay hydrated throughout the day. It is a part of a new program called “Rethink Your Drink” that encourages children to live a healthier lifestyle.

According to the not-for-profit organization, over 200,000 plastic water bottles have been saved from the Iowa landfills.

Executive Director of Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation Suzanne Heckenlaible said the nonprofit is opening a new round of applications for schools to apply for a free water bottle filling station.

“We are looking at schools from a criteria perspective. The highest need in schools get a bump up. So those schools that have 100 percent of their children enrolled in the free and reduced lunch program they will be looked at first,” Heckenlaible said.

Heckenlaible said schools who already have a filling station will not receive a new one.

In addition to the filling stations, the not-for-profit organization gives every student in the school a free water bottle and toothbrush.

Heckenlaible said 170 schools applied for a filling station for the 2017 school year. The nonprofit’s goal for the 2018 school year is to give 60 schools these filling stations.

“Studies have proven children need water throughout the day to increase cognitive functions and energy levels. We know from reports that over 50 percent of kids today, children and teens, are not optimally hydrated throughout the day,” Heckenlaible said.

Around 28,000 students use the filling stations.

Schools can apply here to receive a filling station for the 2018 school year. The deadline to apply is May 1st.

Schools that have received a filling station include:

Washington Elementary School Atlantic