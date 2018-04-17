× 7 Iowa Younkers Stores to Close, Parent Company Headed for Liquidation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Documents filed with Iowa Workforce Development signal a closing of seven Younkers stores in the state.

The action lends more credibility to a Reuters report that the stores’ parent company, Bon-Ton, is being bid on by two liquidation firms during its bankruptcy auction.

The company is saddled with debt and struggling with weak sales, including this past holiday season. That led Bon-Ton to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in February.

The closures would leave 635 employees without jobs. Iowa Workforce Development was notified April 4th about the impending closures, which are scheduled for June 5th. State law requires businesses doing mass layoffs to notify the state 60 days in advance.

The stores are located at:

Younkers – Des Moines (Merle Hay Mall)

Younkers – West Des Moines (Jordan Creek Town Center)

Younkers – Dubuque

Younkers – Mason City

Younkers – Coralville

Younkers – Cedar Rapids

Younkers – Sioux City

The Bon-Ton chain operates 260 stores in 24 states in the Northeast and Midwest.