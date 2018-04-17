× Local Sitter and Tutor Business Works to Beat the Summer Brain Drain

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Summer is not far away and many parents may be looking for nannies or sitters. But they don’t want their children just sitting in front of a screen all summer. College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors in West Des Moines helps pair families with a nanny, sitter or tutor who will keep kids active and learning.

Franchise owner Brian Tingleff said this business is different than competitors like care.com because nannies, sitters and tutors are employed through the company instead of by the individual families.

“Every employee goes through a rigorous national background screening and interview process. They also go through an orientation and ongoing training where they learn creative play, crafts, games, meal ideas and even how to prepare for severe summer weather,” Tingleff said.

College Nannies + Sitters + Tutors was founded by Joe Keeley in Minneapolis Minnesota. While Keeley was still in college he accepted a position as a nanny for two boys playing youth hockey.

“Joe was a college hockey player,” Tingleff said, “The boys’ parents wanted their sons to take their natural ability with the sport and develop skills to earn athletic scholarships. Joe came to realize he wasn’t just a nanny, he was a role model. With that experience and knowledge, he started a nanny placement from his dorm room.”

Tingleff said finding a sitter or nanny through the company is an easy process because of the MySitter App.

“Our MySitter app is essentially on-demand babysitting. It gives you access to full-service, highly trained sitters that are specifically aligned with your family’s individual needs,” Tingleff said.

The app has information about a family that the sitter should know: names and ages of the kids, their likes and dislikes, allergies, and whether or not there are pets.

“It also stores information about the sitters, so you are matched with those that best fit the needs of your family,” Tingleff said.

The pricing for a sitter is $19 an hour, there is similar pricing for nannies but there is an added fee for the selection process that matches up the best nanny for each family. Tutoring prices range from $60 to $70 an hour.

College Tutors offers free ACT practice tests year-round. The next one is Saturday April 21st. Call (515) 414 – 8772 to claim one of the 10 seats available.

“Our tutors understand the strategy behind the tests, so we don’t focus on the whole test; we apply tutoring only where it is needed to give students the biggest boost possible on their score,” Tingleff said, “We teach strategy, as well as content, tailored to where each student needs it based on their score.”