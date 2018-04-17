Shoppers Reflect on Younker’s Historic Impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Those who grew up shopping at Younkers say the city and state is losing more than just a store.

"I suppose identification because you always identified Des Moines with Younkers," says Betty Speas.

Speas is one of thousands of Iowans who's upbringing included visits to the downtown Younker's department store.

Shoppers say the experience was like something out of a movie. The store opened in 1899 and remained at its same location downtown until it closed for more than a century, at Seventh and Walnut Streets. It was a trailblazer in modernization for the state.

"For us, from a little town it was really uptown there. They had escalators and I had never seen an escalator before," recalls Ann - Marie Baughman.

Shoppers attributed its success then to its customer service. It's something as the department store chain grew that shoppers say led to its demise.

During its peak in 1959, a second Younkers opened at Merle Hay Mall. In the late 70's a fire there killed ten employees.

"We couldn`t believe it that they had such a fire there. It was just terrible," says Margaret Keller. Keller moved to Urbandale in 1958 and shopped at the mall since it first opened. She says the store's closure at that mall is a disappointment.

In 2014, a fire destroyed the historic downtown Younker's building. The store's history has taken its most loyal customers on quite the journey, one they say they've watched widdle away for years.

"The future is always hard to predict isn`t it? something will work out im sure but it will be hard to replace it."