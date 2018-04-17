× Urbandale Police: Mother Charged in Death of 6-Month-Old Son

URBANDALE, Iowa – A Des Moines mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her six-month-old son.

Sgt. Chad Underwood with the Urbandale Police Department says 33-year-old Latyia Johnson was arrested Monday. She is charged with child endangerment resulting in death.

Police say the charge relates to the death of Johnson’s son back in January and the death happened in Urbandale. Police would not release any other details of the case.

Johnson is being held in the Polk County Jail.