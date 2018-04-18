× Bill to End ‘Lunch Shaming’ Signed Into Law

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, Governor Reynolds signed a bill into law that would end the practice of “lunch shaming.”

That’s the name given to the often unintentional act of identifying students whose lunch accounts are empty by giving them a different lunch or denying them lunch altogether. Under the new law, schools must protect students from “lunch shaming” by ending those practices. Schools can also accept private donations to pay off individual debts or transfer money within their budget to pay off debts.

The law will take effect with the start of the next school year.