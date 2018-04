× Castaway Disabilities

IOWA — The Iowa DNR and Veterans Hospital are teaming up for the annual Castaway Disabilities event at Lake Rathbun.

This is a week-long event that allows veterans to cast a line when they otherwise might not be able to make it out to the water. Chuck Gipp and Kirt Sickels joined Erin Kiernan in the Channel 13 studio to discuss the event. Their full interview can be seen above.

Event details:

May 6th-12th

Lake Rathbun

319-358-5963

Castaway Disabilities Facebook page