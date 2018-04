DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa police departments are finding humor in the continued cold by arresting those responsible.

On Wednesday, Davenport police issued an arrest warrant for Punxsutawney Phil. The groundhog is wanted on multiple charges including dumping snow and ice on roads, and frost-nipped noses.

Earlier this week, Altoona police caught their suspect, Elsa. They tried to take her back to her kingdom to give spring a chance to arrive.