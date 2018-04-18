‘Les Miserables’ Brings French History to Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowans looking for something to do indoors with this latest round of winter-like weather may enjoy a show at the Des Moines Civic Center.

Les Miserables is now on stage. The legendary Broadway show is set against the backdrop of 19th century France and follows a peasant on his quest for redemption after stealing bread for his hungry sister. Other struggling characters are introduced throughout the show, including Kate Moore's character Fantine.

Moore says a lot of people come to experience the music they know--even if they've seen Les Miserables before--and many of the themes in the historical show are still relevant today.

The show runs through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at dmpa.org.