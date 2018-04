× Police Seek Help Identifying Forgery Suspects

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two forgery suspects.

The Des Moines Police Department posted photos of the pair on its Facebook page Wednesday. They say the man and woman forged stolen checks and used them at local convenience stores.

If you have any information on their identities you’re asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.