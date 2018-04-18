× Semi Tips, Cargo Hanging Over Bridge Railing on I-80 Near Newton

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – An accident involving a semi on I-80 near Newton is causing some travel problems Wednesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-80, just west of Newton. A semi towing a flatbed trailer tipped on its side, with part of the cargo hanging over a bridge railing.

No one was injured in the accident, but officials have blocked off the westbound right lane to allow the crash to be cleared safely.

Motorists should expect delays.

Investigators are working to determine if weather played a role in the accident.