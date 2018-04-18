Winter Won’t Let Go: Iowa Seeing Hail, Sleet, and Snow

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1:00 a.m. Thursday from Hwy 20 to the Iowa-Minnesota border. This is where travel conditions will be the worst with ice and several inches of snow expected to make roads slick.

Those in purple (I-80 corridor to Hwy 30) are in a Winter Weather Advisory until 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Less snow is expected in this area, but road conditions will still deteriorate once rain changes to snow after the main morning commute.

Rain is changing to snow across parts of northern Iowa. Some counties along Hwy 20 have reported thundersleet and hail near 1″ in diameter this morning, but all precipitation will change over to snow by 7:00 a.m. Heavier snow is sitting across Nebraska and will move in later this morning. The heaviest snow will fall over northern Iowa with 6-8″ north of Hwy 20. 3-6″ from Hwy 30-Hwy 20, and 1-3″ along the I-80 corridor up to Hwy 30.

The weather will quiet down by the evening as snow pushes off to the east, but low visibility is still expected across the state because the wind will be East at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.