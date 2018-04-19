Mother Accused of Leaving Kids at Home During Her European Vacation Sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Johnston woman who left her children at home while she took a European vacation last year will not spend any more time in jail.

Erin Macke was arrested in September 2017 and charged with four counts of Child Endangerment and one count of Making a Firearm Available to a Person Under the Age of 21. Police say she left America to travel to Germany for vacation and left her four children ages 6 to 12 at home alone with a firearm.

In February Macke entered an Alford plea to the child endangerment charges, admitting there was enough evidence to convict her but not actually admitting guilt. The gun charge against her was dropped by prosecutors. She faced the possibility of eight year in prison. On Thursday a judge sentenced her to two years of probation.