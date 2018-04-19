× Police: E. 29th Street Closed Following Serious Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa – A serious accident in northeast Des Moines has forced the closure of a portion of E. 29th Street.

The Des Moines Police Department posted to its Facebook page around 10:30 Thursday morning that the E. 29th Street between Madison Ave. and Shawnee Ave. is closed in both directions. The road is expected to remain closed for about two hours.

Details about the crash, including any injuries, have not been released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the crash is investigated.