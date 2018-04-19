Residents of Clive See First Designs of Proposed New Park

CLIVE, Iowa – The city of Clive is asking for the public’s input Thursday night, on what to add to a new park being developed.

This will be the 17th park for the city, and it will be located on the northwest side of Clive in a residential area.

Director of Leisure Services for the City of Clive, Todd Seaman, said the park is set to break ground later this fall and be completed by the summer of 2019.

“Primarily this is a neighborhood park, so it will serve the people who live around it. We try to get their input and engage them into the design process, so we can put something together that will serve the neighborhood,” Seaman said.

Seaman said the city decided to name it Canary Park, because of its location.

“The name Canary Park kind of references that mining heritage. The canaries were used to help with air quality in the mining shafts. That’s where the name for the park came from. We’d like to potentially incorporate some of that history into elements in the park to help carry that message on,” Seaman said.

The Shuler Coal Mines used to be located in the same area Clive is building the park.

Seaman said the park will sit on a little over three acres of land. It will be located at 3630 Berkshire Parkway.

The city council approved the park last fall as part of the capital improvement project. It is set to cost $780,000.

Seaman said the designs will have a playground, shelter and restroom. However, the city is open to other ideas.

“I know some neighborhoods like tennis so they will put a tennis court in, or basketball, or whatever, so we try to listen to the neighborhood and address their needs as well as the community needs the park will serve.” Seaman said.

People can see the three draft designs of the park and voice their opinion from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Shuler Elementary School Thursday.

The location is: 16400 Douglas Parkway, Clive.