Vehicle Crashes Into Polk County Central Senior Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Emergency crews are on the scene at a senior center after officials say a vehicle crashed into the building.

The crash happened at the Polk County Central Senior Center at 2008 Forest Ave. a little before 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The Des Moines Fire Department says at least three ambulances have been sent to the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

