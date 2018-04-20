Fire Forces Residents Out of West Des Moines Apartment Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A fire in West Des Moines has forced residents of an apartment building out of their homes.

The fire started shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of 20th Street in Clive. A West Des Moines firetruck was working at an accident nearby and was able to respond first to the scene, just as the call was coming in. Fire officials say they found heavy smoke in the attic, which forced them to tear into the building through the roof. They say most of the damage was to the attic and hallway.

Firefighters were working with residents to get some of their belongings out, and officials say the situation could have been much worse if it happened late at night. The smoke and flames were above the detectors in the building.