Former Iowa State, UNI, Barnstormers Football Coach Earle Bruce Dies

Iowa State University says former Cyclone football head coach Earle Bruce has passed away.

The university says Bruce died early Friday morning at the age of 87.

Bruce led the Cyclones during one of its most successful periods, between 1973 and 1978. His overall record at Iowa State was 36-32, but during the final three seasons of his career as a Cyclone the team earned bids to the Peach Bowl and Hall of Fame Bowl and had a record of 24-11.

Bruce left Iowa State to return to his alma mater of Ohio State following the 1978 season.

During his career he also coached one season at the University of Northern Iowa, in 1988. He finished out his collegiate coaching career at Colorado State and then went on to coach in the Arena Football League, retiring in 1996.

He came out of retirement to coach the Barnstormers in Des Moines for the 2003 season.