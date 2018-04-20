× Iowa State Patrol on ‘High’ Alert for Impaired Drivers on 4/20

DES MOINES, Iowa — April 20th is a day celebrated by many fans of recreational marijuana, and the Iowa State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a special watch for people who are driving while impaired by the drug.

Six states, including Iowa, are taking part in a campaign called “Driving high? Kiss your license goodbye.” The extra enforcement will be on the road through the weekend.

Regardless of whether marijuana is legally or illegally obtained, the Iowa State Patrol says impaired driving is illegal in all states.

The Iowa State Patrol also warns that THC — a chemical compound found in marijuana – has been proven to slow reaction times, impair brain function, and make it difficult to stay in a lane.