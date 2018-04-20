× Name of Victim in E. 29th Street Crash Released

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of a 19-year-old who was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning.

Police say Tyler Wilcox died following the accident at the intersection of East 29th. Street and E. Madison Avenue. The crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. Police say a truck was traveling north on E. 29th Street when it was hit by a car traveling west on E. Madison Ave.

Bystanders performed CPR on Wilcox, who was the driver of the car, but he later died at the hospital.

The 33-year-old man driving the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.