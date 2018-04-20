Planned Parenthood Book Sale Returns to Iowa State Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest biannual book sale in the state is going on now at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Friday was the first free day of the Planned Parenthood Spring Book Sale at the 4-H building. The sale opened on Thursday night with a $10 admission for early birds. The event continues through Monday evening.

Tens of thousands of books, comic books, DVDs, and even cassette tapes are for sale, most of which just cost a couple dollars. Organizers say opening night was as busy as ever thanks to an army of loyal supporters.

"I think that we have many continuous shoppers that keep coming back year after year because of the finds that they find. I mean, we have anything from books to antiques to arts to collectibles to just anything you could imagine. Little finds, little treasures, and also I think people are just supportive of Planned Parenthood and they want to show their support in that way, as well," said Amy House.

The sale will return again in the fall.