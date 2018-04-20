× Pups to Compete in This Year’s Beautiful Bulldog Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking for weekend plans? Head over to the Knapp Center for this year’s Beautiful Bulldog contest!

The event is taking place on Sunday, when 40 bulldogs and 10 alternates will compete for the title. Awards will also be handed out for best dressed, rescue dog recongition, and more. Channel 13’s Ed Wilson will be one of the judges at the Beautiful Bulldog contest, which begins at noon.

The Drake Road Races are also on Sunday, with a 5k, 10k, and half marathon. This will likely result in road closures around the Drake neighborhood and surrounding areas on Sunday morning. The events are part of the kickoff of Drake Relays week.