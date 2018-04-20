× Rise in Water Level Could Help Crews as Search for Jake Wilson Continues

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa — Search crews in La Porte City in eastern Iowa say a change in the weather will help in their search for a missing teen with autism.

Jake Wilson disappeared two weeks ago after telling his father he was going to walk near Wolf Creek. Hundreds of volunteers searched the area for days, but found no trace of him. Police are now targeting their search to specific areas in the creek. They say recent rain and snow have raised the creek level, which should make it easier for boats to navigate.

This weekend, crews will search the creek with boats equipped with sonar, as well as search the creek banks with canines. Officers hope to either find Jake by next Tuesday or rule out the creek as his location.